TRIBUTE – Bakhtiyar Tangsal

Solapur (Maharashtra): Bakhtiyar Ibrahim Tangsal, a senior English journalist, social worker and an Urdu poet from Solapur district passed away at the age of 54. Tangsal was suffering from a kidney disease for the last four years. Tangsal forayed into the field of journalism in the late 90s, when the number of Muslims in the field of journalism, especially those educated in Urdu-medium schools, was extremely low. Tangsal broke many barriers by joining Indian Express and proved himself in a very short time and started emerging as an outstanding journalist of the district. He also worked with Navbharat Times and Financial Express. Tangsal was also a well-known Urdu poet and in 2013, when he was suffering extensively, he started publishing Urdu Daily, Solapur Milaap. Although he was running it successfully, his health and dialysis process could not allow him to run it further. In 1996, he started free journalism classes to train 20 youngsters to become journalists.

