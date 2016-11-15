TRIBUTE – Yusuf Arakkal



Bangalore’s renowned sculptor and painter Yusuf Arakkal passed on October 4. He was 71. Winner of several awards and honours, Yusuf was a product of Karnataka Chitra Kala Parishath.

Yusuf had left home in Kerala at the age of 17 and taken up residence in Bangalore to pursue art. He first joined HAL, but later quit the job and joined the Parishath for a course in Fine Arts. Two of his most noted works are displayed in Bengaluru, the Helix on M. G. Road near Anil Kumble Circle and ‘The Flight’ on Kempegowda International Airport. He was recently awarded Lorenzo De Medici Gold Medal at the Florence Internazionale Biennale. The Italian honour came for his work, Bacon’s Man with the Child and Priest. He set up a gallery of art in the name of his wife Sara. He participated in the art awareness camps and mentored several young artists. He recently released a volume of 75 portraits of eminent artists titled “Faces of Creativity”.

Category: People