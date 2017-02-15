Unani Diabetes Medicine – Clinical Trial Soon

Aligarh: The government of India’s Institutional Ethical Committee has given the nod for a Unani medicine aimed at treating diabetes and its clinical trial will begin soon, said an Aligarh Muslim University professor who developed the drug.

Prof. Naeem Ahmad Khan of the Department of Ilmul Advia, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College of the AMU, said the medicine will cure diabetes by restoring the primary functions of beta islet cells to store and release insulin. Khan said the medicine had already been successfully tested on animals.

He said the drug was developed from eight medicinal plants and will be extremely affordable.

He said Prof. Imrana Naseem of the University’s Biochemistry Department contributed to the research that led to the development of the medicine.

(Source: IANS)

Category: Science & Technology