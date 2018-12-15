US Muslims Raise over $100,000 for Synagogue Victims

A crowd funding campaign by two Muslim American groups has raised almost $100,000 for the surviving victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and the relatives of the 11 killed. The campaign on LaunchGood reached its initial goal of $25,000 within six hours and its second goal of $50,000 before the 24-hour mark, and is now targeting $125,000.It was organized by CelebrateMercy and MPower Change, Muslim-American nonprofits. “We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” the groups said in a statement. Fundraising proceeds will go towards meeting the short-term needs of the injured victims and grieving families, including funeral expenses and medical bills. “Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America,” the groups said.

(Extracted from www.timesofisrael.com)

Category: Global Affairs