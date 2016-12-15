Vatican Bishop Lays Out Roadmap for Dialogue with Muslims Peace, Justice, Education

There is a roadmap for dialogue with Muslims, and its three landmarks are peace, justice and education, says a leading Catholic bishop. Bishop Miguel Ayuso Guixot, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, explained that “on a theological level, differences still remain, and they are known. Beyond any theological difference, however, we take each other’s hand, to build together the common good.” There is a “diverse and rich dialogue with many Muslim institutions,” the bishop said. Bishop Ayuso gave special mention to the restoration of relations between the Vatican and the Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo. Bishop Ayuso made a first visit to Al-Azhar in February and met with the Mosque’s deputy imam, Abbas Shuman. Then, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar came to visit Pope Francis in the Vatican. Bishop Ayuso made follow-up visits to Al-Azhar in July and October. The aim of these frequent visits is to prepare a meeting in Rome to mark the official restoration of dialogue between the Vatican and Al-Azhar. This meeting may take place in April 2017. “Members of every religion,” Bishop Ayuso underscored, “must all feel citizenship in their country, so that they can take part in building the common good and the social good.”

Category: Globe Talk