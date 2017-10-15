Violence in the Name of Cow Vigilantism Must Stop: SC

The Supreme Court has recently said any violence in the name of cow vigilantism must stop in the country.

It asked all the states to appoint a nodal officer in each district to check such violence and incidents.

“If the law is in place, why can’t the violence stop. Who will do it? This must stop. It is not permissible. There must be quick action. Some kind of planned action is required”, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. Hearing a petition filed by Tushar Gandhi, the court asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan as to why they cannot nominate a single police officer in each district to ensure that vigilante groups do not take the law into their hands.The court posed a similar query to D K Singh, Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh, who claimed that only one incident took place after “this (present) government came into power”. After Mehta and Singh agreed to the suggestion, the court directed all states to appoint a nodal officer in each district for the purpose. It also asked states to nominate a police officer for highway patrol to check such violence. “If any deviance takes place, he (officer) shall take strong action in accordance with law,” the bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, said

