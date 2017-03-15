“Wall of Kindness” in Aligarh
Aligarh: An Aligarh Muslim University students’ initiative “SOCH…beyond the imagination,” inaugurated a “Wall of Kindness” at Sir Syed Nagar, Aligarh. The wall comes with hooks where extra clothes or clothes not in use, can be hung by anyone and people who are in need can come and take away those clothes. This is the first time this idea is being tried in India. The wall fulfills urgent needs of the people without any associated overheads.
Category: Community Round up