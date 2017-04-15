Yusuffali of Lulu Group Lauded by Government of India
Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Yusuffali M A earned praise from the Government of India for his contributions to India Development Foundation of Overseas Indian (IDF-OI) for the Swachh Bharat Mission. Yusuffali who is an overseas Indian based out of the United Arab Emirates, has contributed to building community toilets in Vijayawada, Amritsar and Gangtok. Most recently, he contributed to building a community toilet in Tirupati.
