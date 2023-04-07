Fazil Hussain Parvez became the first Urdu journalist to receive the Press Council of India’s National Award for Excellence

New Delhi: Noted journalist and editor of the Urdu weekly “Gawah” from Hyderabad, Dr. Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez became the first Urdu journalist to win the prestigious National Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Press Council of India. He was honoured with the award at a ceremony held in the Constitution Club on February 26.

Dr. Parvez is a well-known journalist from Hyderabad, Telangana, who has achieved recognition internationally. He is the Chief Editor, Publisher, and Proprietor of “GAWAH Urdu Weekly,” the oldest and most prestigious Urdu News Tabloid in South India, as well as the Managing Partner of “Media Plus,” a renowned communications and public relations firm with a global clientele based in Hyderabad, India. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in journalism, and a Telangana University research scholar is currently working on a Ph.D. on his contributions to Urdu journalism and media.

Dr. Parvez interviewed five Prime Ministers of India including Rajiv Gandhi, V.P.Singh, H.D.Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral and Dr. Manmohan Singh, and President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. He also interviewed prominent personalities including many sportsmen, and diplomats, and visited several countries including USA and UK.