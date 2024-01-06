Amar Sohal’s ‘The Muslim Secular’

This review delves into Amar Sohal’s book ‘The Muslim Secular,’ encapsulating its exploration of India’s struggle for Independence and partition through the perspectives of three influential Muslim leaders. Sohal navigates the complexities of identity, representation, and politics within the Muslim community against the backdrop of historical and sociopolitical challenges.

The narrative commences with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, diverging from conventional viewpoints by advocating for a shared Indian nationality beyond religious divides. Sohal portrays Azad not just as a religious figure but as a visionary navigating India’s socio-cultural landscape.

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a transformative figure, redefines the Muslim Pashtun warrior archetype by divorcing bravery from violence and advocating for a symbiotic relationship between communities. Sohal meticulously explores Ghaffar Khan’s impact on regional dynamics post-Partition.

Sheikh Abdullah’s evolution regarding Kashmiri identity adds another layer of complexity. Sohal intricately examines Abdullah’s balancing act between preserving regional distinctiveness and fostering unity within India.

What sets ‘The Muslim Secular’ apart is its seamless transition between historical narratives and contemporary implications. Sohal draws parallels with current movements, like the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement in Pakistan, emphasizing non-violence and regional relationships.

Expanding the book’s scope, Sohal delves into the role of Muslim-minority communities in Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam, resisting homogenization efforts. Inspired by Abdullah and Ghaffar

Khan, these communities navigate political landscapes, enriching the narrative beyond regional boundaries.

Sohal’s work transcends traditional historiography, inviting readers to deeply engage with India’s political trajectory and the enduring legacies of these visionary leaders. However, the scholarly depth might pose challenges for general readers less familiar with Indian history and politics.

Despite initial complexity, ‘The Muslim Secular’ offers profound insights into India’s political evolution, making it essential reading for scholars and anyone seeking a comprehensive understanding of religious, political, and regional dynamics in South Asian history.

(Saleem Rashid Shah is a literary critic and an independent writer based in New Delhi. He tweets at @SaleemRashid176. Views expressed are personal.)