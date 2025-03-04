First Arabic Book on Ghalib Released

New Delhi: The first Arabic book on the life and poetry of Mirza Ghalib, titled Ghalib: A’zam Shu’ara’il-Hind (Ghalib, the Greatest Poet of India), was launched at Jamia Millia Islamia’s India-Arab Cultural Centre. Written by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, the book explores Ghalib’s literary legacy for Arabic readers.

The event was presided over by Professor Naseem Akhtar, Head of Jamia’s Arabic Department, and attended by distinguished scholars, including Professors Habibullah Khan, Abdul Majid Qazi, and Mujeebur Rahman from JNU.

Speakers praised Dr. Khan’s expertise and his ability to bridge Urdu and Arabic literary traditions. Professor Qazi highlighted the challenge of translating poetry, emphasizing that only someone with Dr. Khan’s deep literary background could introduce Ghalib to the Arab world.

Dr. Khan, reflecting on his decades-long connection with Arabic literature, noted that he had initially written this book in the 1960s while studying in Cairo. He stressed the importance of translation in cultural exchange, citing how Kalila wa Dimna, an Arabic translation of Panchatantra, remains widely read while its Sanskrit original has faded.

The event underscored Ghalib’s timeless appeal, with speakers noting that his poetry, once unappreciated in his lifetime, now commands global recognition.