Muslim Woman’s Participation in Mixed Social Life

by Abd al-Halim Abu Shuqqah (Author),

Adil Salahi (Translator)

Publisher: Kube Publishing Ltd

Publication Date: March 1, 2022

The emancipation of women cannot be complete unless it is coupled with the emancipation of men. This can only be accomplished by drawing our social values from the Qur’an and the Sunnah. In this volume, the author shows that mixed social life was the pattern in the early Muslim Society established by the Prophet.

This 8-volume series is the author’s abridged version of his longer work with the same title, spanning a 25-year study of the primary sources of Islamic Teachings: The Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah. The author’s study comprised 14 great anthologies of hadiths. Still, in his book, he only rarely includes hadiths from any anthology other than the two most authentic ones of al-Bukhari and Muslim. This series will illustrate the status of the Muslim woman that is greatly different from what is assumed in most Muslim societies today.