Nadia Kahf: First Hijab-Wearing Judge Appointed to New Jersey Supreme Court

In a historic appointment, Nadia Kahf, a distinguished attorney, has become the first hijab-wearing judge on the Supreme Court of New Jersey. She took her oath of office with her hand on the Quran, symbolizing her dedication to her faith and judicial duties.

Kahf’s appointment represents a significant step towards diversity and inclusion in the American judiciary, reflecting her professional accomplishments and advocacy for civil rights. Her presence on the bench highlights the growing representation of Muslim Americans and other minority communities in the legal field.

Her appointment has been widely praised as a positive development for a more inclusive judiciary that mirrors New Jersey’s diverse population. Kahf’s journey to the Supreme Court serves as an inspiration for young Muslim women and minorities aspiring to careers in law and public service. As she begins her tenure, she is expected to bring valuable perspectives and a strong commitment to justice to the court.