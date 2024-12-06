Syed Iftekhar Jamal Honored with Urdu Academy Award

Renowned Urdu poet and writer Syed Iftekhar Jamal from Kadapa has been named the recipient of the prestigious ‘Yousuf Safi Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the Urdu Academy of Andhra Pradesh. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to Urdu literature, drama, and activism.

Writing poetry since 1987, Mr. Jamal has had his works featured in prominent Urdu publications such as Saalar, Siyasat, Etemaad, and Dabistan. He has also organized several notable Mushairas (poets’ gatherings), including the first state-level Riyasati Urdu Mushaira post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jamal’s first drama, written in 1995, was adapted into Andhra Pradesh’s first Urdu telefilm the following year. His notable works include Mohabbat Aur Jung (1997), Lagan (2002), and Koun Banega Ghar Jamaai (2003). As a director, his plays like Khwab Pather Mein, Padam Shiri, and Dafeena received acclaim across Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Kadapa.

In addition to his literary accomplishments, Mr. Jamal serves as the State Secretary of the Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti, Andhra Pradesh, advocating for minority rights.