‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’

DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith

DYS WORKSHOP IN KOLKATA

DATES: 4,5 & 6 OCTOBER 2019

TIMINGS: 8.30 AM TO 6.00 PM

(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday)

Organized by: The Sirri Saqti Foundation (TSSF)

Venue: Aliah University, Park Circus Campus,

17, Gorachand Road, (Behind Lady Brabourne College), Kolkata, 700014

Contact for details: Br. Abdul Rahim

Cell: 8444057949, 8100051555

Email: [email protected]

DYS WORKSHOP IN MURSHIDABAD

DATES: 8, 9 & 10 OCTOBER 2019

Timings: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Venue: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Jangipur, Murshidabad Centre, West Bengal

For detail:

Contact: Aminul Haque:9002567380

Email: [email protected]

DYS WORKSHOP IN GHAZIPUR

DATES: 12, 13, & 14 OCTOBER 2019

Timings: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Venue: CBSC SCHOOL

Bara, Ghazipur

For details Contact:

Mohd Shamshad Khan: 9831263451

DYS WORKSHOP IN KUWAIT

DATES: 24,25, & 26 OCTOBER 2019

SPONORED BY: IMA KUWAIT

For details Contact:

Mubeen: +995 66770911

Fahim Shareef: +965 66364720

IMA Kuwait www.imakuwait.org