“Believers, why do you preach what you do not practice?” (61:2)

The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. The Government of Sweden will host World Environment Day 2022 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). The year 2022 marks 50 years since the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment – the 1972 Stockholm Conference that led to the creation of UNEP and designating 5 June every year as World Environment Day.

World Environment Day 2022 will be held under the theme Only One Earth, highlighting the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature by bringing transformative changes – through policies and our choices – towards cleaner, greener lifestyles. Only One Earth was the motto for the 1972 Stockholm Conference; 50 years on, the motto holds true – this planet is our only home, whose finite resources humanity must safeguard. Minister for Environment and Climate and Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden Per Bolund said: “As a proud host of 2022 World Environment Day, Sweden will highlight the most pressing environmental concerns and showcase our country’s initiatives and global efforts to address the climate and nature crises. We invite the global community across the world to join in the important discussions and celebrations.”

As Muslims, human beings, and global citizens, we all have the moral responsibility to care for and preserve nature, plants, trees, animals, birds, the oceans, and forests and not behave like owners of the environment. The owner is Almighty Allah, of all things, and He has given us the responsibility to properly treat all natural resources and not misuse them for our own greed.

Let us open our eyes and see how we all have destroyed this beautiful planet with our greed for bigger houses, more cars, more food, more luxuries, and things that we accumulate in our homes and workplaces that we do not need at all. The older generation blames the younger generation for this destruction of the environment. But what is the older generation doing to protect the environment either? Nothing much, sadly!

We keep talking about the sayings of our Prophet (Pbuh) about preserving the environment and kind treatment of animals, birds, and trees. But in our own individual capacities, are we following them?

Let’s reflect on the water itself. How much water do we all use for the wudu or ablutions five times a day? Are we being wasteful with water or just using only little that is required?

How many of us treat animals with respect as the Prophet did? How many of us continue to build mansions for ourselves and our families which are not eco-friendly?

Let’s check our food consumption patterns that are affecting the environment negatively. Are we consuming artificial instant food from plastic packets or fresh vegetables and fruits grown by farmers?

We may not be able to bring considerable changes to save the planet. Still, at least in our small personal capacity, we can do our bit to be kind to the natural environment given to us by Almighty Allah.

We like to share Wisdom Paradise, a dream we have about setting up an eco-friendly holistic spiritual retreat. By Allah’s grace, practically, the land is away from the hustle and bustle of the city, where eco-friendly structures will come up inshallah that will serve as a center for the spiritual, mental, and physical upliftment of humanity. Things are happening there with the basics being done, and soon it will see the light of the day, God willing.

We hope many others emulate such eco-friendly structures that will be a beacon of spiritual hope for the coming generations.

So let us all learn to live in harmony with nature, love and respect trees, animals, birds, and all nature around us.