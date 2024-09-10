Jamia Millia Islamia Psychology Professor Awarded Fellowship in Japan

The Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) has awarded Professor Naved Iqbal from Jamia Millia Islamia a prestigious fellowship. As part of this fellowship, he will collaborate with Professor Hiroshi Yama from Osaka Metropolitan University to conduct research focused on well-being and religion. In addition to the fellowship, Professor Iqbal has been offered a position as a visiting professor at Osaka Metropolitan University.

Professor Iqbal’s academic contributions include authoring three books, publishing over 90 research papers, and contributing chapters to ten additional books. He has previously served as a visiting professor at the Institute of Psychology, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw, Poland, during the summer semester of 2023.

His impressive career includes being a member of an international professional group that played a key role in establishing a UNESCO chair on child maltreatment in 2022. Additionally, he holds the title of Honorary Principal Fellow at the Center of Wellbeing Science at the University of Melbourne, a position he has held since April 27, 2022.

Professor Iqbal has also secured numerous international research grants and fellowships. These include the Indo-Canadian Shastri Research Grant (SRG 2017-18), the Indo-German UGC-DAAD PPP 2018-19 research project, the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) visiting fellowship in 2019 at the University of Leicester, UK, and the “Directors of Associated Studies” (DEA) program in 2021 by the International Foundation of the House of Human Sciences, France. He is also set to serve as a visiting fellow at Airlangga University in Indonesia in 2024.