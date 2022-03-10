LITTLE BROWN FRIENDS World Sparrow Day on March 20

We grew up watching the little brown birds pecking rice grains and drinking water from bowls placed by us, flying in flocks and spreading the musical notes of their chirping song in the air…. The SPARROW.

On a nostalgic note, I share my thoughts on the sparrow. Sparrow, a friend to the farmers, was a common sight in the urban stretches lined by paddy fields. With the city’s development-driven expansion, these fields slowly got replaced by concrete stretches, and the spike in cell phone towers erased them significantly. Each time my eyes wander in search of at least a few available brown birds, all I see is the chain of grey stray pigeons dwelling on every road, every building, and every electrical wire in the city, but no sign of sparrows.

This common wild bird was first introduced in America to tackle pests. Sparrows are very important. A gardener’s most significant enemy is the non-beneficial pests that damage the plants. Sparrows feed on problems like the common aphids, which are a menace. Sparrows help the plants flourish and help gardeners.

We can try to attract Sparrows by creating a conducive environment for them. They love wheat and rice grains. Placing a bowl of water and spreading birdseed on the floor of your balcony can attract these tiny friends to your house.

Sparrows make nests from grasses in tree holes or crevices of buildings and walls. They love making nests around streetlights because of the warmth around them. Next time you see a grass nest with these tiny brown feathered creatures in any of these places, try to safeguard them and avoid disturbing them in any way. They are lovely to watch. Show them to your children and educate them on their importance and the need to conserve them.