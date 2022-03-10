The Caged Bird Sings

Each morning dawns a new-born beautiful day

Serene and surreal, like a blooming flower

Unfurling with delicate grace

But how heartless and ruthless

Our unsparing, selfish fancies are

To deny the caged bird its fond glorious pleasures

Like a forgotten dream, the caged bird reminisces

The feel and bliss of flying

Under the canopy of blue sky

With raging desires

To reach far beyond the horizon, wild and free

To glide through the snowy clouds of ethereal white

To cozily nestle in the comfort of their snug nests,

Feeling at home, tranquil and safe

To ruffle the feathers and give a friendly peck

To their fluffy comrades, a chirp away

But fate conspires, and the vulnerable bird fails

To fight against our hearts of stone

And the inevitable bars of the awful cage

No one hears the caged bird’s silent wails

Painful despair and agony

Is all that generously reigns

The caged bird’s burning hope of being set free

It starts to slowly but certainly diminish and fade

Maybe the caged bird’s helpless plight

And endless tears surmised our ill-fate

And we bear the burden of blame

Like a bolt of lightning,

The deadly blow of the pandemic

Set lives ablaze

An invisible enemy, though intangible

Was clearly unfazed

The covid virus deftly turns the world topsy-turvy

Rebelliously shaking the might of the world

Leaving the entire system a mess,

Chaotic and restrained

Need we explain?

Cooped up in our homes,

Craving for sunshine and nostalgic normalcy

We were forced to remain confined

Just like the sad caged bird

Just like the sad caged bird

Craving for our loved ones’ embrace

A warm hug or even a hearty handshake

Pining for unconditional freedom

To be carefree, to discover and experience life

Devoid of any fatal fear

To live mask-free, to simply breathe

And be fully alive

The caged bird’s woeful story was now ours too

The dilemma was deep,

And the paths of aversion

Lead to the grave

Now we could distinctly realize

Heaving a solemn sigh

The tragic price of our heinous deeds

That mercilessly destroyed

The caged bird’s lofty dreams

And all that we could never suffice, never suffice

(Sarah Fathima from Bangalore has done her Diploma in Creative Writing from Symbiosis University and is currently pursuing her second year BA (English)