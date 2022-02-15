5 Golden Rules For Every Human

Be Grateful – Allah loves a slave who is always in a state of gratitude.

Be Compassionate – Showing compassion towards others is an excellent quality, which in turn will fetch you compassion from the All-Mighty.

Be Just – Allah swt is Al Adl – the Just, and He likes this attribute of His in humans.

Be accountable – It is an excellent quality that we all need to have.

Being accountable to others and ourselves always helps us achieve more goodness in life.

Focus on others – When we focus on others’ needs and difficulties, we are more grateful for what we have, which helps us work on others.