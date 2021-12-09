Allah’s World

Dear Children,

This month, we will learn about the peskiest insect that has troubled all of us from time immemorial.

Have you wondered, as I used to….why did Allah swt create such an annoying and hurtful insect. One can think mosquitoes to be of absolutely no use.

But will Allah the supreme lord create something which is not of use? Will He, the best of planners, create something without a plan? No. We need to know two essential things about Allah swt’s majesty. He has not created anything in jest. He created everything for a reason. And the second thing we need to know is if other entities have been created to be a man’s service and for his benefit.

So we come back to the same question – why did Allah swt create mosquitoes?

Allah swt did not create only the blood-sucking type of mosquitoes. Just like any other creation, even in mosquitoes, Allah swt has created more than 3500 types. That’s a lot of mosquito varieties, isn’t it?

Only some species feed on the blood of humans and animals.

I leave you with this question – why did Allah swt create mosquitoes? Please put your thinking caps on and send us your thoughts. You are free to use any source for research. Please write to us at [email protected], and we will in sha Allah post your answers.

Remember, Allah swt is al Jaleel and al Hakeem. He has created every creation for a purpose. Find the purpose.