Are We Preparing Our Children for Paradise?

A teacher once asked her students, “What do you want to be in life?” Answers varied doctor, lawyer, accountant but one response stood out: “I want to be a Sahaabi.” While no one can become a Sahaabi, this child’s answer reflected his admiration for the qualities of the Sahaabah (radhiyallahu ‘anhum), such as their piety, love for Rasulullah (sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam), and loyalty to Islam. This aspiration was a testament to the values instilled by his parents at home.

The Role of Parents

Parents shape their children’s values, priorities, and future paths. It’s worth asking: What values are we instilling in our children? Often, children spend over 16,000 hours in school over 12 years, preparing for careers and financial success. Yet, their Deeni education may total as little as 1,900 hours. This imbalance is alarming, considering that eternal success in the Hereafter depends on their understanding and practice of Deen.

Prioritizing Deeni Education

Parents often prioritize school over madrasah, allowing children to skip Islamic studies for exams, sports, or other activities. This teaches children, intentionally or not, that worldly success outweighs their religious obligations. Such a mindset risks raising individuals who value wealth and luxury over loyalty to Allah Ta’ala.

Striking the Balance

To ensure our children succeed in both worlds, parents must:

• Prioritize madrasah alongside school education.

• Foster a Deeni environment at home through regular ta’leem, dua, respect, and Salah.

• Model the importance of Deen in daily life.

By doing so, children will learn to prioritize their faith, making choices that align with Allah Ta’ala’s guidance and safeguarding their path to Jannah.

A Reminder for Parents

A child is born a Muslim but not born a Jannati. Jannah must be earned through conscious effort and commitment. Just as we prepare our children to earn a living, let’s prepare them to earn Paradise.

(Uswatul Muslimah, Jamiatul Ulama (KZN), Council of Muslim Theologians)