Belittling Others

Don’t think anyone haqeer (low)
We are all faqeer (poor)
Don’t call anyone shaytanic
Or anyone munafiq
We’re in need of rahmah
Be covered of our faults
Let’s take stock
Don’t let’s mock
It takes us close to kufr
We will ultimately suffer
No swearing, nor name calling
We may need the hauling
Stay with
Amr bil Maroof
wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar
Can be done with kindness
Not with rage or blindness
Softness of speech
Free from hardness beseech
To think ill is enough
To create fitna and stuff
Even when feeling oppressed
Depressed and abused
Don’t blow the fuse
Reconnect, prayers use
(Hadith 1574 Riyadh us saliheen:
Not to look down on fellow Muslims
Ref: surah Hujjarat:11)
