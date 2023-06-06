Belittling Others

Don’t think anyone haqeer (low)

We are all faqeer (poor)

Don’t call anyone shaytanic

Or anyone munafiq

We’re in need of rahmah

Be covered of our faults

Let’s take stock

Don’t let’s mock

It takes us close to kufr

We will ultimately suffer

No swearing, nor name calling

We may need the hauling

Stay with

Amr bil Maroof

wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar

Can be done with kindness

Not with rage or blindness

Softness of speech

Free from hardness beseech

To think ill is enough

To create fitna and stuff

Even when feeling oppressed

Depressed and abused

Don’t blow the fuse

Reconnect, prayers use

(Hadith 1574 Riyadh us saliheen:

Not to look down on fellow Muslims

Ref: surah Hujjarat:11)