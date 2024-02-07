DO YOU KNOW Taylor Swift’s Cat Ranks Among World’s Wealthiest Pets

In the latest ranking of the world’s richest pets, Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, secures the third spot with an impressive fortune of $97 million. Olivia amasses her wealth through appearances in music videos alongside her owner, Taylor Swift, as well as endorsing her own line of products and featuring in various commercials. The top position in the list goes to German Shepherd Gunther VI, owned by media mogul Maurizio Mian, with a staggering fortune of $500 million. Nala the cat claims the second spot with a substantial income of $100 million, boasting four million subscribers on social media. Taylor Swift, a top-earning singer, continues to amass wealth, earning around $150 million annually from her global tours.