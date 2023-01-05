Emotional intelligence is the awareness of and the ability to manage one’s own emotions and have empathy for others.
Signs of Emotional Intelligence
• An ability to identify and describe what people are feeling
• An awareness of personal strengths and limitations
• Self-confidence and self-acceptance
• The ability to let go of mistakes
• An ability to accept and embrace change
• A strong sense of curiosity, particularly about other people
• Feelings of empathy and concern for others
• Showing sensitivity to the feelings of other people
• Accepting responsibility for mistakes
• The ability to manage emotions in difficult situations
Some ways in which you can improve your emotional intelligence-
Self-Regulation
• Identify your triggers
• Name your emotions
• Practice healthy living
• Stay connected with friends
Self-Awareness
• Identify early attachment experiences that may have influenced how you currently manage your emotions
• Practice mindfulness to connect with your emotions
• Ask for feedback from others around you
Social-Skills
• Identify non-verbal cues in others
• Practice active listening skills
• Empathize with others
