Emotional intelligence is the awareness of and the ability to manage one’s own emotions and have empathy for others.

Signs of Emotional Intelligence

• An ability to identify and describe what people are feeling

• An awareness of personal strengths and limitations

• Self-confidence and self-acceptance

• The ability to let go of mistakes

• An ability to accept and embrace change

• A strong sense of curiosity, particularly about other people

• Feelings of empathy and concern for others

• Showing sensitivity to the feelings of other people

• Accepting responsibility for mistakes

• The ability to manage emotions in difficult situations

Some ways in which you can improve your emotional intelligence-

Self-Regulation

• Identify your triggers

• Name your emotions

• Practice healthy living

• Stay connected with friends

Self-Awareness

• Identify early attachment experiences that may have influenced how you currently manage your emotions

• Practice mindfulness to connect with your emotions

• Ask for feedback from others around you

Social-Skills

• Identify non-verbal cues in others

• Practice active listening skills

• Empathize with others