It’s Maghrib Time
The sky, trees, blossoms, and birds,
Colors everywhere are vibrant and bright.
The sun now rests, the moon takes its place,
A peaceful transition day turns into night.
Mothers hurrying children to tuition,
Father’s returning to their abode.
You supplicate, seeking solace.
In a world that’s filled with uproar.
And then you hear the call to prayer,
Reaching the heavens, touching countless hearts.
Men stride towards the mosque,
Women unfurl their prayer mats.
The creation prostrates before Allah, and silence descends.
With peace, unity, and tranquility the beauty of Islam is experienced.
The charm of sunset made Muslims smile,
Their faces glowed with blissful shine.
~Yumna Fazal .
