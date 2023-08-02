Reading Books How Important is it for Children?

The first five to seven years of life are very important, this is the part of the age, during which habits and moods are formed. Keeping this importance in mind, efforts should be made to keep children engaged in good and useful activities at this age. It is said that a book is a man’s best friend, in this case, a child’s early life – if he is provided with the best friend’s companionship, it will lead to the best offspring. If children are given books in their hands at an early age, they are attracted to reading and develop an interest in books. This is not just a hypothesis but an experience. Mothers who have introduced their children to storybooks, their children’s ability to learn the language are many times better than other children. Children who love to study are creative and tend to be innovators.

Many people consider studying as just a hobby. People who read books regularly not only learn something new every day, but the quality of knowledge and intelligence in children is also higher than in other people. Reading a good grammar book will increase your vocabulary and improve your thinking skills. According to research, reading fiction books helps a lot in understanding the psychology of others and you can easily predict the feelings of your audience and your robot.

15 minutes of reading a day will increase children’s vocabulary.

Now the question arises that how to cultivate the habit of book friendship in children. According to experts, you can inculcate the habit of book-friendliness by following the methods. Build a library Even if it’s a small one, try to build a bookshelf at home, it helps in making children fond of reading. Be an example yourself. The best way to develop a love of reading in children is to read books yourself. Read books sitting in a place where your children can see. It is important for parents to make themselves role models for their children.