An intellectual said. Relationships never die, relationships are always killed by humans. From hatred to neglect, there is a misunderstanding. Consider these three things, hatred, neglect, and misunderstanding are extremely dangerous. Try your best to protect yourself from them. Don’t take relationships for money, don’t ignore poor relatives. Be it the relationship of the poor or the rich, every relationship is important. Rather, more attention is needed towards poor relatives than rich relatives. In weddings, happy gatherings, or any household function, the rich relatives are usually invited very carefully, while the poor relatives are not remembered and if they are remembered, they are invited in a cursory manner. We need to extricate ourselves from this dualistic attitude. Value relationships. Learn to manage relationships. This will bring immense peace in life and our home, and our family will become heaven.
Relationships Never Die
AUTHOR: Islamic Voice
Islamic Voice is a monthly Islamic magazine published in Bangalore. It is the largest English language Muslim publication in India. It is a comprehensive magazine, places a relatively high emphasis on social issues and strives to have a broad appeal. Since 1987, Islamic Voice has covered its fascinating namesake without fear or favour, with insight, accuracy, thoroughness and a well rounded perspective on a variety of subjects - be it the economy, politics, lifestyle, the arts, entertainment, travel, science, technology or health. That's why Islamic Voice is the country's most widely read publication, a position it has held for more than a decade. And that's why it makes sense to subscribe to Islamic Voice. We represents all Muslim sects and shades of thought from all over India. We focus on "our" triumphs which, mostly, go unreported as well as constructively addresses our failures and shortcomings. Editor-in-Chief: A.W. Sadatullah Khan Genre: Current Affairs associated with Muslims Subjects Covered: Human Rights I Analysis I Special Reports I Issues I Book Reviews I National I International I Newsmakers I Community News I Islamic Perspectives I Classifieds I Opinions Focus articles on: Education and Children I Inter-faith Relations I Matrimony I Muslim economy I Muslim Perspective I The Muslim world I Society I Travel I The Western viewpoint I Women in Islam Special focus on Faith and Law: Fiqh I Hadith I Quran
COMMENTS