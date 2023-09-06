An intellectual said. Relationships never die, relationships are always killed by humans. From hatred to neglect, there is a misunderstanding. Consider these three things, hatred, neglect, and misunderstanding are extremely dangerous. Try your best to protect yourself from them. Don’t take relationships for money, don’t ignore poor relatives. Be it the relationship of the poor or the rich, every relationship is important. Rather, more attention is needed towards poor relatives than rich relatives. In weddings, happy gatherings, or any household function, the rich relatives are usually invited very carefully, while the poor relatives are not remembered and if they are remembered, they are invited in a cursory manner. We need to extricate ourselves from this dualistic attitude. Value relationships. Learn to manage relationships. This will bring immense peace in life and our home, and our family will become heaven.