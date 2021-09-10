Story – Sarah and Aminah

Once there were two friends. Both were very good at their studies. Their names were Sarah and Aminah. One day Sarah was sad. Aminah asked her why she was sad. She said she was afraid that she would fail in the exam. Aminah asked her if she had studied well for the exam. Sarah said yes, she tried her best. Then Amina said she has to put her trust in Allah and leave the rest to Him. The result is from Allah, and whatever marks she gets will be by the will of Allah, and it will be good for her if she willingly accepts the result.

There are many places in the Quran where Allah (swt) talks about trust. Allah (swt) says the believer should place trust in Him. He is the most Mighty and most Merciful.

Written by Rumaysa Ali, 9 years