What makes you great?

My dear, do you think you become great by having a strong body? �

A camel is much stronger than a man!

Do you think you become great by having money?

Pharaoh (Firawn) was the wealthiest, and he had the most pathetic life!

Do you think a person becomes great if they’re tall and big?

An elephant is much bigger!

Do you think a brave fighter is the greatest?

A lion is much braver than the most courageous man!

Do you think eating a lot of food makes you great?

An ox has a bigger stomach than that a man!

THE ONLY THING THAT MAKES YOU A GREAT HUMAN IS KNOWING AND LOVING YOUR CREATOR – ALLAH AND FOLLOWING HIS GUIDANCE