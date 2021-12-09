My dear, do you think you become great by having a strong body? �
A camel is much stronger than a man!
Do you think you become great by having money?
Pharaoh (Firawn) was the wealthiest, and he had the most pathetic life!
Do you think a person becomes great if they’re tall and big?
An elephant is much bigger!
Do you think a brave fighter is the greatest?
A lion is much braver than the most courageous man!
Do you think eating a lot of food makes you great?
An ox has a bigger stomach than that a man!
THE ONLY THING THAT MAKES YOU A GREAT HUMAN IS KNOWING AND LOVING YOUR CREATOR – ALLAH AND FOLLOWING HIS GUIDANCE
What makes you great?
My dear, do you think you become great by having a strong body? �
COMMENTS