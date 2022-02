First Muslim Mayor of South Portland Inaugurated

TEHRAN (IQNA): The first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council was inaugurated as Maine’s mayor.

Deqa Dhalac became mayor of the state’s fourth-largest city recently. Voters elected Dhalac to the council in 2018, and this year, the seven-member council decided to elevate her to the mayoral post.

Dhalac immigrated to the US from Somalia and has a background in social work. She represents the city’s fifth district.

CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group, hopes Dhalac “will help inspire a new generation of American Muslims as they take an increasing role in building a better society,” spokesperson Ibrahim Hooper said.

(Source: AP)