Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, underlined the importance of promoting the culture of dialogue to strengthen human ties and bridge the gaps between peoples and nations.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the French Institute of Islamic Civilization in Lyon (France), Issa emphasized the need for dialogue and cultural exchange to break down barriers and fight extremism.The opening ceremony was held in the presence of French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. Issa also stressed the need “to respect the constitutions and regulations of the countries in which we reside”, calling for tolerance, positive coexistence and the building of bridges of friendship between people. Issa warned against the threat posed by political groups, which he said take advantage of religion “as a cover-up to achieve authoritarian goals, especially through the use of disinformation to recruit young people.”

Castaner, for his part, said that the Institute represented a challenge to understanding and respect, and reflected an accurate vision of Islam as “a religion that respects other cultures and is based on dialogue and tolerance.”

He also expressed pride at the strong lines of communication between Muslims and the French government and said the city of Lyon was a symbol of dialogue in the country.