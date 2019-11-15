Without minaret or dome, the beige, rectangular structure in a former industrial area has none of the ornate grace typical of Islamic places of worship. But for the Muslims of Athens, capital of Greece, it is the result of a long effort, and the city’s first formal mosque in more than 180 years.Although there are mosques in other parts of Greece, the capital has not had a formal mosque since it drove out occupying Ottomans in 1833, and the few that are left have been repurposed.

(https://in.reuters.com/article/greece-religion-mosque/after-waiting-for-decades-muslims-in-athens-finally-get-a-mosque-idINKCN1T81XF)