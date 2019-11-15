Pope Francis Calls for a Global Educational Pact

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has launched a proposal for a global educational pact to educate to universal solidarity, a “new humanism”. To do this, he is inviting the representatives of the main religions, the exponents of international organizations and the various humanitarian institutions, from the academic, economic, political and cultural world to sign the “Global Compact on Education”, an alliance to rebuild the global educational pact and deliver a solid and fraternal common home to the younger generations.

