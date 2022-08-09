Dr. Talat’s – Revolutionizing Healthcare, Skincare, Haircare through Natural Solutions

Good health is more than just the absence of illness. It’s a state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being – it’s something we all strive for. When you’re healthy, you’re able to work, stay productive, enjoy hobbies, and spend time with loved ones. You have the energy to pursue your goals and the resilience to bounce back from setbacks. To maintain good health, it’s important to make healthy choices in your everyday life. That means eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and positively managing stress. It also means taking steps to prevent the onset of diseases and illnesses before they can turn your life upside down.

One of the most well-known forms of alternative medicine is Unani (also called Greco-Arabic medicine), and it emphasizes the prevention of diseases rather than their treatment. Being one of the oldest traditional systems of medicine, its existence till now in different civilizations itself is evidence of the validity of its principles. Many consider this system of medicine as a holistic loom, and even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognized Unani as an alternative system to cater to the health care needs of the human population. The Unani System of Medicine has been found effective in the treatments of chronic diseases of the skin, reproductive health, immunological, and lifestyle disorders.

The main strength of Unani Medicine is its holistic approach. It incorporates the very use of herbal remedies, dietary practices, as well as regimental therapies. This medicinal system gives importance to bringing a balance between the human body, mind, and soul as well as keeping the air, water, and food free from all sorts of pollution and pathogens. Moreover, the Unani medicine system believes that strengthening the body’s natural resistance to diseases is one of the key approaches to good health.

Dr. Talat’s – A Complete Range of Natural Formulations for Skin, Hair, and General Healthcare

With an ever-growing market for natural and herbal medicines like Unani, it can be hard to determine which brands are worth your time and money. One company that is quickly gaining a reputation for natural products and a message of empowerment is Dr. Talat’s.

Dr. Talat’s is a Chennai-based brand that offers best-in-class natural formulations, especially for hair, skin, and general health care. Founded in 1997 by Dr. Talat Salim, an award-winning Trichologist, her renowned clinic “Sehat Skin and Hair Clinic”, has been on a mission to revitalize and bring back healthy living alternatives with the help of Unani medicine. What began as a clinic has now turned into a nationally-recognized brand, all while staying true to its values.

From the start, Dr. Talat, the heart and soul of the brand, believes that herbal ingredients work as a potent armor to our skin, hair, and overall health. They negate the effect of harmful bacteria that your body as a whole is vulnerable to every single day. This ideology of accepting the natural and giving up on the synthetics and toxic chemicals have been vividly showcased by her in the purely handcrafted products.

Product Range

Creating a balance between ancient remedies and the scientific approach, Dr. Talat’s product line consists of four core groups. All the ingredients used in their products comprise Unani Herbs, Flowers, Plant Extracts, Essential Oils, and other 100% natural and chemical-free substances.

• Hair Care – Hair Oils, Shampoos & Conditioner, Hair packs

• Face Care – Face Packs, Face Wash, and Gels

• Health Care – Honey, Immune Boosters, Daily Supplements

• Herbal RX – Majoons, Capsules, Syrup

Dr. Talat’s team is dedicated to continuous research to find the best new products on demand and share their findings with customers. They study ingredients and their effects, test products extensively, and work with trusted suppliers to ensure that only the best products are shared with customers. This commitment to quality ensures that customers can make sense of all the information available to make the best decisions for their health.

Apart from that, Dr. Talat’s, as a growing brand, promotes tremendous business association opportunities. Dr. Talat’s run collectively under a shared set of core values that are driven to empower and enrich each employee’s life. Due to high demand and understanding of the importance of natural medicines in the current health scenario, the team is soliciting like-minded individuals and businesses for distribution and reselling of their products through home networks or FMCG/Herbal medicine stores. They are also planning to increase production as well as expand and improve their offerings to the Middle East and Western Countries.

Through their wide range of products, content, and business association opportunities, the brand aims to promote Unani and herbal medicine as a trustable, effective, and comparatively economical alternative medicine that is natural and has no synthetic additives.

Advitorial…..