Iran Sportswomen make history in Islamic Countries Games

TEHRAN (MNA): Iran’s female athletes made history in the latest Islamic Countries Games with remarkable achievements, proving that the hijab is not a restriction on the path to success.

The 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was held from August 9 to 18, 2022 in Turkey under the aegis of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

Over 4,000 athletes from 56 states competed in the Games in which 19 sports and four Para sports were on the program

The fact that our female athletes enter sports arenas with hijab [Islamic modest dressing] is very important,” he further noted.

Thanks to the support of the 13th government, Iranian female athletes could scoop colorful medals in the event while observing the Hijab as Islamic culture