Emirates Islamic wins global awards for ‘Best Islamic Bank in UAE’

Also won ‘Best Islamic Bank for Customer Experience’ and ‘Best Credit Card’ awards

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has secured three prestigious awards at the World Finance Islamic Finance Awards 2022, recognizing the bank’s excellence in products and services.

Emirates Islamic was named ‘Best Islamic Bank in UAE’ for the bank’s stellar performance across banking segments and driving growth in the uptake of Islamic banking solutions across the UAE. The bank also won the accolade of ‘Best Islamic Bank for Customer Experience’ in recognition of its commitment to a customer-centric banking experience. The bank’s third win was for ‘Best Credit Card in UAE’ for its Etihad Guest Credit Cards – a range of exclusive, co-branded credit cards with Etihad Airways.

The World Finance Islamic Finance Awards bring together key players in the Islamic finance industry and recognize the most successful operators from around the globe. Now in their tenth year, the awards are held annually by World Finance, a leading bi-monthly financial magazine published by World News Media in the United Kingdom. The judging panel comprises senior financial and business journalists, supported by a research team as well as reader insight and experience to provide nominations to the judging panel.

Commenting on the awards, Salah Mohammed Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said, “As a home-grown Islamic bank, we are honoured to be awarded these prestigious international accolades. A key component of our success has been our pursuit of excellence in providing a comprehensive Islamic banking proposition to all our customers, backed by seamless, customer-centric banking experiences that are both rewarding and memorable. We continue to endeavor to strengthen our reputation as an Islamic bank that firmly supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the global capital of the Islamic economy.”

Emirates Islamic’s Etihad Guest Visa credit cards enable cardholders to earn up to 3.5 Etihad Guest Miles for every USD spent.* The credit cards also offer benefits including fast-track enrolment to Etihad Guest Gold Tier status and unlimited 50% miles back on booking/upgrading a flight with Etihad Guest Miles.

