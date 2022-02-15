Guwahati author launches book in Borivali slums of Mumbai

Mumbai: “Beyond Soft Skills,” a motivational and personality development book authored by Nurul Islam Laskar, Chairperson, Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Guwahati Chapter, had its first pan-India social launch in the Gorai-Borivali slums of Mumbai recently. Earlier, the first academic launch of the book was done by Prof GD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM), on the sidelines of the University’s 7th Convention on December 15, 2021.

“Beyond Soft Skills” is a compendium of abilities, competencies, flairs, practices, and talents that anyone can master to go forward in life. It will benefit everyone irrespective of age or position in life. The authors, therefore, plans to reach this book to every nook and corner of the country through multiple launches – academic, social, and corporate.

The Gorai-Borivali event in Mumbai was facilitated by Umeed Foundation, a front-ranking NGO that has earned fame for its continuous developmental work in the slum areas of the city. Umeed Foundation selected 15 outstanding college students from the slums who are preparing for various competitive examinations in the coming year, receiving the gift of the book “Beyond Soft Skills” from the hands of the author.

Salma Memon, the founder of Umeed Foundation, thanked the author for his unique gesture and coming from another end of the country to help the slum children of Mumbai. Rajeev Mulik and Suparna Mulik, teachers from the slum neighborhood, provided free guidance and counseling to the children, were also present. They gifted blankets to all families of the slum on occasion. The event was coordinated by Sajid Bukhari, a volunteer of the Umeed Foundation.

Amrapali Paikrao, a graduate student preparing for the Maharashtra Civil Services Exams 2022, spoke on behalf of the beneficiary students and expressed gratitude to the author for gifting the books to them and the Umeed Foundation for organizing the programme.