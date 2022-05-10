Morocco has most Accurate Crescent Moon Observation in Arab, Muslim World – Astronomer

Baku: Morocco is the best Arab-Muslim country in terms of crescent moon observation, said astronomy researcher, said Benayad, according to Moroccan News Agency MAP.

Benayad, who led a conference at the Faculty of Science in Tetouan, described as “correct” the method advocated by the Kingdom in confirming the crescent moon’s visibility, adding that it is based on a set of specific criteria applied in 250 specialized committees.

The observation of the crescent moon is ensured by these specialized commissions distributed throughout the national territory and members of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR).

Benayad noted that the specialized committees in Morocco proceed to observe the lunar crescents of the different months of the Islamic calendar throughout the year, and not only with the advent of the month of Ramadan.

For his part, the Dean of the Faculty of Science in Tetouan, Abdellatif Mokrim, told MAP that this conference is part of a series of meetings scheduled by the university on the occasion of the holy month with a focus on relevant scientific topics.

