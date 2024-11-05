501st Discover Yourself Workshop: Redefine Your Life, Inside – Out

The 501st Discover Yourself Workshop was held at Aliah University, Park Circus, Kolkata, on October 11-13, 2024, organized by Sirri Saqti Foundation. Participants shared powerful experiences of transformation, healing, and self-awareness gained during the three-day event.

• Letting Go of the Past: “I learned how to let go of the past and live in the present. I had been worried for a month, and now I feel truly relaxed. It was an entertaining and enlightening workshop.”

• Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts: “The workshop helped me overcome suicidal thoughts. I learned to focus on my inner self rather than external pressures. It was a brilliant experience that changed my life.”

• Living with Clarity: “The workshop taught me to think from the heart and live in reality. I’m letting go of my ego, forgiving others, and seeing everyone as human beings.”

• A Renewed Sense of Calm: “I found relief and am able to sleep as peacefully as I did in my youth, free from worries.”

• From Mind to Heart: “Before the workshop, I followed my mind; now I listen to my heart.”

• Spiritual Renewal: “This workshop renewed my faith and helped me realize there’s more to life than thinking only about myself.”

• Transformative Learning: “I’m slowly transforming. The session opened my eyes to humanity, trust, Islamic teachings, and the importance of character. It was truly soul-stirring.”

• A Shift in Mindset: “It was an inspiring and motivational experience that simplified life and changed my way of thinking.”

• A Blessing: “The workshop was a blessing from Allah, bringing my life back on track. I now have a clear path forward.”

• Overcoming Inner Turmoil: “I was overwhelmed with overthinking, depression, and emotions. The workshop restored my inner peace and was life-changing.”

From Directionless to Purposeful

Rashid: “I was directionless and would have remained so if not for this workshop. Now, I’m aware of life’s purpose and have discovered the true values of life and humanity. My mind feels free from clutter, and I now see everyone as equal human beings. I’ve found the path of truth and realized that I had been living unconsciously. Today, I am free from questions and confusion. The workshop has helped me let go of past regrets and future anxieties.”

A Shift from Confusion to Clarity

Juwariah: “This workshop completely changed my way of thinking, and now I live from my heart. Before, my life was filled with confusion, stress, and self-doubt. But now, I’ve learned to accept situations as they are with a mindset of ‘Hai to hai’ (It is what it is) and ‘Hogaya to hogaya’ (What’s done is done). I’ve also learned how to talk to my mind and stop it from controlling my life.”

From Anger to Peace

Madeeha: “This session was truly life-changing and helped me become more realistic. Before attending, I would get angry, frustrated, and irritated over small things. Now, I’ve realized that living in peace and forgiveness is far more rewarding than shouting and anger. The positive changes my family has seen in me have inspired my sister to attend the Discover Yourself workshop next year.”

Discovering Inner Peace

Zikra: “I had been searching for peace, and I found it by following the coach’s guidance. Throughout the workshop, I struggled with anger, but now I hear a new voice inside that helps me recognize what is true (Haq) and what is false (Batil). I’ve come to understand that my perceptions are not reality, and I’ve accepted responsibility for what happens in my life. I’ve truly discovered my inner self, and Alhamdulillah, I will stay true to my word moving forward.”

Unleashing My True Potential

Aiman: “Sir, thank you for helping me meet my true self. You made me see, experience, and fall in love with life again. It’s because of you that this girl, who once could barely speak to you, was able to organize the entire 501st Discover Yourself workshop by speaking and inviting confidently to over 200 people.

Thank you for showing me my potential I would have never known without your guidance.”

From Darkness to Rebirth

Anam: “Sir, I cannot express in words how much I have learned through you. May Allah grant you Jannatul Firdous. I was once an introverted, quiet girl who felt like she was already dead. The world felt like a coffin to me, and surviving each day was incredibly hard. On top of that, I had mental health struggles that I believed would never end.

But you showed me the best way to look at life and how to live it beautifully. I feel as though I’ve been reborn. This transformation journey was tough, but you never gave up on me (Nanu). You stood by my side during the hardest times, and now, I aspire to be like you.

Thank you so much! Jazakallah khair, with lots of dua.”

Unlocking My True Potential

Abdulla: “Sir, you have had a profound impact on my life, helping me grow and change in ways I never thought possible. Thank you for guiding me through my problems and helping me unlock my true potential.”

From Chaos to Clarity

Mustafa: “Sir, I was just 12 years old when I first attended your workshop in 2016. I remember running around, fidgeting, and not paying much attention, but when I came to take a picture with you at the end, you looked at me and said, ‘Mustafa is the hero of the workshop.’ Those words still echo in my mind. They sparked something inside me.

Fast forward to the pandemic I was a teenager struggling with academics and overwhelmed by procrastination. That year, I attended your workshop with full attention for the first time, and your words brought me comfort. Later, I joined the DYS TT program in 2023 and went through a transformation that completely changed my perspective on life.

You helped me move from an aggressive, careless boy to a peaceful, complete, and cheerful individual. You taught me that I could achieve anything I set my mind to. I’ve learned to value my words and honor my promises. How can I forget your profound message: ‘If you get everything but lose Allah, what did you gain? If you gain Allah but lose everything, what did you lose?’ Thank you, Sir, for transforming my life.”