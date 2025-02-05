A Journey from Darkness to Light: Insights on Life and Spirituality

Some of the Participants Share Their Experiences:

• I feel free, calm, and have learned to listen from the heart.

• It’s an ocean of humanity.

• I have learned to distinguish between truth (haqq) and falsehood (batil), emerging from darkness into light. An excellent workshop.

• It was truly excellent.

• A great initiative to help people live in the present moment.

• I’ve learned how to live in reality and differentiate between haqq and batil. I will treat all human beings as equals and forgive those who have wronged me.

• The workshop provided valuable thoughts, knowledge, ideas, and insights into the concept and purpose of life.

• An engaging and helpful experience with a very encouraging and enthusiastic coach who kept the audience engaged throughout the workshop. I’ve learned to find peace and trust in Allah (SWT) without any questions. I am letting go of expectations from people.

• It is mesmerizing. It boosts our minds and hearts to forgive everything. I am ready to give up my ego.

• As a mother, I have shifted my perspective and learned to forgive everyone.

• I’ve learned how to live my life peacefully and make it meaningful for my future.

• The connection with Allah and the ability to distinguish between haqq and batil. The workshop has transformed my life. His way of explaining the reality of life helped me to forgive the past and live in the present.

• It is incredibly useful and exactly what our community needs. It was a wonderful experience that helped me understand the concept of duality and reality. The examples from real life were very convincing.

TANVEEN: An excellent and rejuvenating experience. I hope such sessions are held regularly to refresh our Iman. Reflecting on how much valuable time we have lost has been eye-opening. Many aspects of life remain unknown to us unless someone guides us, as the coach did. Thank you for your guidance; I hope to get involved in this cause, InshaAllah.

We often chase external achievements without focusing on our inner selves. Carrying the burden of the past and worrying about the future has made me lose sight of the present. I want to let go of my past and start listening to my heart. I will release falsehood, ego, and the wrongs done by others and strive to serve humanity to the best of my ability.

RIZWANA: I experienced a profound transformation on the very first day. On the second day, tears rolled down my cheeks, and I realized things that are hard to explain in words. I will give up my ego and stand by my word, no matter what comes my way.

EHSAN: This unique workshop emphasizes the inner aspect of a Muslim’s life. It is highly useful and every Muslim should attend it. The coach has vast experience and is well-versed in the subject. This workshop is life-changing. It opened my eyes and gave me a new perspective on life. Your mission of spreading the teachings of Islam is a selfless service. May Allah (SWT) accept your efforts.

KITTUR: I came to learn many things about real life, deen, and duniya. This workshop is essential for everyone’s life. I am completely satisfied.

IFFATH: This is a very motivating workshop. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I’ve learned to let go of things and gained the ability to differentiate between the mind and reality.

RAZIYA: This workshop is very interesting, and my whole family attended. I feel stress relief and am letting go of my ego.

ANJUM: A brilliant workshop to know and understand ourselves and to build ourselves emotionally and mentally. It was a great platform to release all my problems and become stress-free.

MOULALI: Your explanation was amazing mind-blowing! The distinction between haqq and batil was revealed so clearly.

FIAZ: This workshop is interesting and beneficial for a peaceful life. I will implement what I’ve learned immediately and share the message with my family and friends. I will also encourage them to attend future workshops.

RASID: The workshop teaches the Quranic way of life, which is useful in every human’s life. This workshop is dedicated to making human beings perfect. If applied in daily life, it will be very effective.

ARSHIYA: The workshop is useful and helpful for mental peace. I will start forgiving everyone from now on, InshaAllah. I will give up my ego and live in a way that aligns with Allah’s will.

EJAZ: This workshop helped me see what I couldn’t see before. It is aligned with the Quran and connects you to Allah, guiding daily decisions in line with Islam. The demonstrations on each topic were effective, practical, and inspirational. “As you sow, so shall you reap. As you live, so shall you rise.”

MOHD SHARIF: It was inspiring, with explanations supported by case studies, thoughtful and meaningful. I will give up my ego, forgive, live with love, respect, generosity, and integrity. I will serve those in need.

ILYAS AHMED: This workshop is life-changing truly the best of the best. It changed my perspective with my son and brothers. I am giving up the belief that I am always right. I’ve gained the ability to differentiate between truth and falsehood.

SHABANA: Mashallah, the workshop was very good. I missed the first day, which made me realize how much I missed. I’ve gained many useful and important lessons from this workshop. I have forgiven all those who hurt me for Allah’s sake. We must love one another, forget our past, and peace will come into our lives. I will give up my ego.

AFRAM: This was a life-changing experience. I was able to look deeper within myself. The way Sadath Sir engages the audience and invites participation is remarkable. The workshop helped me focus on the present, guided by Allah’s will, leaving the past behind and forgiving those in my life. It taught me to disconnect from the mind and connect with the heart, guided by Allah.

JABEEN: This workshop connects people with Allah (SWT) and helps practically implement what we know. It encourages us to bring out our humanity offering forgiveness for the sake of Allah, feeding the hungry with the thought that we are feeding Allah’s creatures for His sake.

HABEEB: The workshop was excellent, Mashallah, Subhanallah. I am so grateful I attended this workshop. Without it, I would have missed out on so much. InshaAllah, I will make an effort to control my speech and speak less. First, I will focus on becoming a better person.

