Discover Yourself: From Confusion to Clarity

Participant Testimonials from the Discover Yourself Workshop -KMDC Bhavan, Bangalore (April 18-20, 2025)

• Eye-Opening and Transformative. This workshop helped me clear many misconceptions. It was truly beneficial and eye-opening, particularly in making better decisions in life. The coach was energetic, engaging, and conveyed his points effectively.

• It is very interesting, informative, interesting and ife changing. In a funny way he teaches things very interestingly.

• A Journey from External to Internal. The coach helped me see beyond the surface and connect with my true self. From now on, I will honour my word.

• Highly Beneficial for Youth. This workshop is especially useful for youngsters. The coach’s humorous presentation, along with effective and relevant illustrations, made it engaging. I learned how to truly connect with Allah.

• From Knowing to Being. I discovered myself from the inside out. I gained clarity about where I’m heading and where Allah expects me to be. The coach helped transform me from simply having knowledge to truly living it.

• Awakened to Responsibility. This workshop was truly useful. Before attending, I was careless and irresponsible. Now, I choose to be the right person for my family. I want to care for others and hold myself accountable. The coach has truly done his best work.

• Understanding the furqan in an open and different manner. Discovered life skills and purification of heart. Alhamdulliah accepted my weakness as before I fget angry when some one said something about me.I am giving up my ego. Expalingin in a joyful manner.

• A Transformative Experience. Excellent! From day one, I felt a transformation. I started listening more and stopped scolding my children, which brought a sense of peace and lightness to our home instead of chaos. I truly appreciate the coach’s presentation and his energy from the first to the last day. He handled everything on his own with such grace.

• Shifting from Mind to Heart. Before the workshop, my focus was on the mind, but now it is on the heart. It’s relaxing and peaceful to accept what has hurt me, rather than denying it. From peace comes the beginning of healing. I also learned the importance of focusing on the inner world, which is often overlooked in secular education. This workshop was an eye-opener and provided a whole new perspective

NURYANI (Indonesian): After attending the workshop, I feel better in how I treat my family more tolerant, calm, and patient. I’ve started responding with awareness, thinking before reacting, and remembering the coach’s words. I feel lighter, more relaxed, with no panic and reduced anxiety. Truly inspiring.

AMATHUL (12 YRS): I used to be very interested in mobile phones, but after this workshop, I barely use them for scrolling Alhamdulillah. To be honest, this journey was full of ups and downs, but the way the coach interacted with us was amazing. This workshop has truly changed my perspective on the words I speak, the actions I take, and the thoughts I have. It has changed everything.

AYATH (12Y): This workshop helped me discover myself. It was really good! The coach’s enthusiasm, jokes, and the time he dedicated to us made it special. Before, I used to think ‘why me?’ and had many other confusing thoughts. After the workshop, I gained more clarity and stopped overthinking. I now understand the distinction between body, mind, and heart, and I’m letting go of my ego.

OWAIS (16 YRS): This workshop changed my mindset, opened my eyes, and transformed me. I realized I must leave the world of opinions and step into the world of reality. I’ve stopped thinking about others why they are the way they are and learned to give equal respect to everyone, whether a beggar or a minister. I now understand that if someone is addicted to alcohol, we should love the person, not the action because everyone is born pure. We come empty and we go empty. I just want to tell people: attend the DYS workshop once, apply what Sadath Sir says, and you’ll see real change in your life.

SAADIA: The workshop lifted the veils from my mind and brought me clarity I’m no longer blind. I thought everything was fine, but on the very first day, I realized I was carrying many hidden layers. I hadn’t understood how grave my condition was until I came to recalibrate myself. Alhamdulillah, those veils have been lifted. I now experience love, forgiveness, and empathy. I feel one with my brother whom I once saw as a bully, cheat, and liar. Alhamdulillah, I’ve dropped my stories. My life is now filled with freedom, joy, and peace.

IRFAN: This kind of workshop is truly necessary for every Muslim today. Before attending, I was carrying a lot of unnecessary baggage in my mind that caused stress. Now, I feel lighter and much more at peace most of my stress is gone.

MADEEHA: A New Understanding of Furqan. I gained a fresh, open understanding of the Furqan. I discovered valuable life skills and the importance of purifying the heart. Alhamdulillah, I’ve accepted my weaknesses. Before, I would get angry when someone said something about me, but now I am giving up my ego. The coach explained everything in a joyful and engaging manner.

DR. RUKHSAR: This workshop helped me gain clarity and taught me how to distinguish what truly matters. Everyone needs this understanding of inner purification. Although this was my fourth time attending and I was introducing my daughter to it for the first time, I thought I already knew all the topics, and that only my daughter would benefit. But I was proven wrong. I discovered a whole new version of myself. Each topic discussed gave me greater clarity about my life. The coach’s presentation, his deep understanding of the subjects, and his energy and enthusiasm for transforming people are truly remarkable.

FARAH: “Thank you for pushing me to be my best. Your way of teaching is infectious and inspiring. You have been a source of guidance, enlightening me about the internal world. When I first came, I was stuck in my past suffering, frustrated, confused, full of dilemmas, regrets, and inner struggles. Now, I see what I can do, how I can act, which path to take, how to let go, how to rise, how to face challenges, and how to solve problems. All my questions have turned into resolutions. If anyone wishes to enter the world of reality, this workshop is the opportunity.”

SARAH: I was always shy around family and relatives. In 19 years, I had never sat with my uncles or cousins in a family gathering. But after just one day of the workshop, I sat with them and shared my experiences for 10–15 minutes something I never imagined doing. The coach’s friendly nature helped me overcome fear, stop judging others, and start being true to myself. From now on, I will stay honest with myself and focus on doing good to others.

SAFIYA: I’ve reduced my anger and stopped lying after listening to my coach. I now respect my elders and listen to them carefully, without questioning. This was my first workshop, and it was incredibly helpful, especially for teenagers. I also overcame my fear of speaking in front of others. The coach’s friendly nature and ability to make us laugh made the experience even better.

ZIYA: The name Discover Yourself truly fits. I discovered so much about myself. I used to think I knew everything and acted on my feelings but that wasn’t true. I was short-tempered, but now I’ve learned to listen first and then respond. Even my family noticed the change my mom appreciated me and encouraged me to continue. I’m so happy!

MAHLIQA: Before the workshop, I was very critical of people around me. But the coach’s words truly changed the way I think. My perception of people and situations has completely shifted. My brother had jokingly said, ‘Who knows, maybe you’ll become better after this workshop you’re always judging and taking out your anger on others.’ Now, even he feels this workshop has had a positive effect on me. The coach’s deep understanding made me reflect deeply. I believe this workshop should be open to non-Muslims as well.

HIFZA: This workshop helped me discover peace. It taught me how to let go of things I once found difficult to release. The coach’s way of explaining with real-life examples was truly impactful. I realized I was holding on to many things that didn’t go as planned. Moving forward, I will appreciate what I have and be thankful to Allah. I was living with a lot of regret, but now I feel lighter and more hopeful.

UZMA: The workshop helped me distinguish my inner voice. It was highly engaging and very well delivered. I especially appreciated how the coach connected spiritual healing with an Islamic perspective, which is hard to find. I gained many valuable lessons, including the ability to distinguish between thoughts, forgiveness, letting go, and understanding that there are various perspectives and perceptions. One key insight was realizing that we live in a world of opinions and have believed them to be the truth. This realization has had a profound impact on me.