Discover Yourself Workshop: Transforming Lives in Mumbai

The 506th Discover Yourself Workshop was held in Mumbai on the 14 – 17th February 2025, leaving a profound impact on participants. Many shared their heartfelt experiences, highlighting personal transformation, clarity, and newfound peace.

Here are some of their reflections:

• This workshop was more than just a workshop it was a heartfelt experience. The way he teaches and brings laughter to everyone is truly incredible!

• It helped me accept reality and gave me clarity. A must-attend workshop for every Muslim. His sense of humor and transparency are remarkable!

• Everyone should attend at least once in their life. He is friendly and explains things like a family member or a close friend.

• A life-changing workshop that truly transforms. I have learned to control my over thinking and have changed the way I perceive others. I now accept my family as they are and let them be. It has helped me gain control over my thoughts and mind.

• Transforming from a reactive mind to an understanding heart. The coach’s ability to create humor made the learning process enjoyable. I was able to let go of past and future burdens and embrace the present. Now, I live a fulfilling life without being weighed down by opinions and judgments.

• After attending this workshop, I feel more confident in making decisions and have a clearer understanding of my personal goals. The way he explains everything in such detail, with clarity and depth, while creating a comfortable and engaging environment, is truly remarkable.

• It helped me develop the ability to differentiate between truth and falsehood. He makes each topic engaging and interesting.

• It helped me turn my daily routine activities into ibadah. His energetic coaching was truly transformative, shifting my perspective from mine to Allah’s, from falsehood to truth.

• He helped me remove the veils from my eyes and see reality. This workshop has transformed my life, giving me clarity and Furqan the ability to distinguish between truth and falsehood. It deeply connected with my heart.

KULSUM: My family attended your workshop and kept sharing their experiences so excitedly that I found it annoying. I wondered, “It’s just a workshop why are they so overjoyed?” But then I registered myself, and now I feel the same way! From the very first day, I noticed changes in myself—I gained control over my anger, stopped overthinking, and started doing everything with calmness. I feel more confident and empowered. Thank you so much!

NABI: It helped me understand myself in ways I never knew before truly rejuvenating and an eye-opener. The explanations were simple yet profound, delivered with immense patience and energy. I used to be short-tempered, reacting instantly to everything, but now I pause and live in the moment. I wasn’t expecting this transformation. I am letting go of my ego, anger, distrust, and overthinking. Everything about this workshop was great!

SADAF: I suffered a lot mentally for the past two years because of some relatives I trusted. By the will of Allah, the biggest problem of my life was solved. My father, who was my greatest support after Allah, passed away six months ago, and all of this nearly shattered me. But now, I feel much better than ever. Alhamdulillah. This workshop helped me forgive those who hurt me, release the burden, and live freely. It was a great experience. He made me understand profound truths in a humorous way.

SHADAB: Sadath Sir’s presentation was amazing, especially his way of speaking. He explained the true way to live life, not just pass through it. The best thing I learned from him was how to think in the right way.

SAKINA: Indeed, it is a transformative experience within truly amazing. The way Sadath Sir explains concepts using daily life examples made it easy to understand deeply. Through this workshop, I grasped the essence of forgiveness. I will strive to minimize ongoing and never-ending conflicts. Now, I will work on strengthening bonds within my family, trusting that Allah will help.

NISHAT: The Discover Yourself workshop genuinely helped me find myself. I have decided not to judge myself anymore, holding onto past trauma or self-doubt. I am letting go of over thinking. This workshop has given me the courage to step out of my mental box and stop worrying about log kya kahenge (what people will say). I feel free!

AFSA: The confusion and judgment I held within me have now cleared. I was hesitant about marriage, seeing the chaos around me among couples, but I realized it was my own mindset holding me back. I have now decided to give it a try just go with the flow and embrace what life has to offer. As Sir said, You believe it, and it is. So, I choose to believe in the good, and surely, it will happen. The workshop was truly worth it excellent!

KATHEJA: This workshop helped me find calmness. Simply saying ‘NO’ brought me a sense of bliss. I used to shout at my elder daughter when she disagreed with me, but today, when she politely messaged that she couldn’t attend the workshop, I didn’t react. Her openness after just one day of the workshop, and the transformation I experienced over three days, allowed both of us to accept, let go, and move forward. I also gained valuable insights about Islam and Allah through this workshop, and I have recommended it to my friends.

AREEB: This workshop helped me lift the veil and see with clarity. I started doing things willingly and experienced a real transformation, not just for myself but for my family as well. The benefits I gained are peace, calmness, and the ability to see everyone as a human being. A life-changing workshop that everyone must experience! Plus, he makes everyone laugh.

MUZAMMIL: At first, I was caught up in what I thought were life’s problems, but through this workshop, I realized they were not problems at all. The moment I looked beyond myself, I saw how vast and beautiful the world truly is. I learned that an Islamic life is about submitting to Allah completely, surrendering to His will with trust and peace. Another powerful lesson was to not take people’s words to heart to forgive, let go, and keep moving forward. This journey of growth continues as we learn from life and guide others toward the path of truth. This workshop is a life-changing experience, and I believe more people should benefit from it.