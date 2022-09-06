Harmony of Hearts in Hyderabad! – Changing From a Human Being to Being Human!

The Discover Yourself workshop was held in Hyderabad on 19th -21 August 2022

Some of the Participants share their Experiences.

• It is a true life-changing workshop. I could find changes in my life.

• This workshop is very interesting and very funny. I was very excited when I came to this workshop. My family members said I am better than before.

• It helped me to control my mind and use my heart.

• I changed from becoming a human being to Being human.

• Before my life was not at peace and now after attending I am at peace.

• It was useful because it removed the barrier between me and the truth.

• Before I attended this workshop I was very angry and sad. But after this workshop, my anger has come down and I am living a very happy life.

• It helped me overcome stress and anxiety.

• The only thing I can share is I used to understand Quran, now I am experiencing Quran. May your message reach every corner of the world.

• Excellent workshop to know who you are and how to connect to Allah. After the workshop, I got to know how to concentrate, follow the heart and live in the present.

• Before the workshop I was a Shaitan and I still am, but now I have the key to unlock my “LOCKED” fithrah.

• Before the workshop, I was disturbed and after the workshop I got peace and I experience that. Life is simple but we make it miserable.

• After attending this workshop I became straightforward and confident. I start praying all five times prayers.

• What I should do to please Allah? I got the answer. Many changes have occurred in me.

ZUHAIR: Before the workshop, it was all about me (I-Mai), now I try to focus on others who are impacting my daily life. My family members are delighted by the changes occurring in me.

FURQAN: I used to shout at small things. After I attended this workshop I got the solutions to all my problems. My relatives, family, and friends are so impressed with me. Jazakallah Khair for this.

SAYEDA: Amazing journey of three days. A path for a successful life here and hereafter. I was short-tempered, judging people easily, thought to be alone, and mostly negative thoughts were on my mind. But after attending the workshop I feel at peace and my mind is empty and I am clear about everything.

SUMAYYA: Before I used to think that life is all about suffering, and sorrows, we must just need to experience it all and still be silent and should not respond. I got to know Alhamdulillah that life can be enjoyed and people can be changed. I got how to deal with these types of people and situations. I thank Allah for this gift and I also thank sir too for these wonderful lessons which are priceless.

ARIFA: Family members are saying that the transformation is visible as I came out of the imaginary world to the present happening real world. Now Allah(swt) is sufficient for me. I express my gratitude to the organizers.

NEHA: Before I was lazy and short-tempered. After attending I started doing everything on my own. I used to see my younger siblings and maid in the wrong way and now my view has changed. I started respecting others and becoming responsible.

SAYYAD: I am so happy, attending this workshop leaving all the worries just believing in Allah. Sadath sir taught me a simple way of life ‘ISLAM’. I started submitting and all my worries and problems faded away. Submitting to Allah’s will changed my life. I recommend that everyone should attend at least once in their lifetime.

SUMAIRA: It was a very unique experience. The most obvious change that both I and my family have observed is that I have been thinking twice, earlier I used to instantly react. I have learned new insights about life and this world.

HUSNA: I used to judge people or got negative thoughts or feel upset about what people will think or say but now I got the clarity and how to deal with such things. Connecting to the heart makes us feel at peace.