Priceless Transformation: A Journey of Spiritual Awakening and Renewal

The Discover Yourself Workshop was held in Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg during July and August 2024.

Here are some profound experiences shared by participants:

• Heartfelt Transformation: Realizing the shift from mind to heart, this workshop provided a practical demonstration of concepts that brought true transformation.

• Perspective Shift: Groundbreaking and life-changing, this workshop led to a profound shift in perspective.

• Divine Love: Discovering Divine love was a journey of the heart. Alhamdulillah, it was absolutely remarkable and insightful. The workshop blessed me with clarity and direction, deepening my spiritual connection.

• Clarity and Light- I used to feel confused about many things, but now I understand and relate to them. I can see the light, and everything makes sense. I feel lighter and more at peace.

• I loved the content, presentations and presenter. He spoke form the heart and entertained the audience. I have changed my language to myself as well as my loved ones. Not allowing fears (Shaytan) to distract me from achieving my dreams.

• Finding Peace: I learned to accept that my dad is never coming back, and I’ve let go. On the second day, I slept very well. Now, I am at peace.

• Eye-Opening Realization: I thought I knew everything, but now I’m absolutely shocked at how little I actually knew. This experience has benefited me in such a miraculous way it’s unbelievable.

• Reborn with Purpose: I used to feel dead and useless in life, but now I am reborn and have found my purpose. We all need someone like Sadath Khan to enter our lives. The experience was excellent and truly captivating.

• Priceless Transformation: A breakthrough, a turning point, a game changer this experience was something priceless. Sukur Allah, He chose me to attend this workshop. It took me from noise to silence, from listening to Shaytan as a friend to embracing Allah’s truth.

• New Perspective: The workshop gave me a different perspective. Before, I let my troubles consume me and felt completely helpless. After the workshop, I still have my troubles, but I accept my situation for what it is and now know the steps I need to take to work through it.

• Ongoing Awakening: This has been an awakening experience. It’s my fifth time attending this workshop, and I’ve been implementing its teachings in my life for about ten years. I’ve noticed improvements as I continue to progress. I feel a lot of peace in my life since using these tools. I do slip from time to time, but I always find my way back.

• From Duniya to Akhirah: A Spiritual Awakening: This workshop was a turning point for me. I was focused on the dunya, but it shifted my mindset toward the Akhirah. I was holding on to the past, but now I’m learning to let go. I’m embracing the present and reconnecting with Allah in my life.

• Insightful Healing: This workshop was both insightful and powerful. Before attending, I was consumed by anger, anxiety, and exhaustion mentally, emotionally, and physically. By the second day, I found the strength to forgive others and myself for the sake of Allah, recognizing the equality of all. The instructor brought humor, real-life experiences, and straightforward teachings. When faced with questions he couldn’t answer, he humbly admitted, “I don’t know.”

NAFISA: Wounded Healer- It often takes days to fully process the impact of the workshop and grasp its lessons. Today, I feel “LA”… I arrived on the first day with a heavy heart, feeling depleted and defeated, barely holding on. The daily challenges took a toll on me physically and emotionally.

After attending another DYS workshop this time, I have so much to share, yet words fail me every time. I simply can’t express what’s happening inside my heart. I am no longer the tragedy queen playing victim; I am simply a slave of Allah, not in charge of others’ hearts. Only Allah knows what’s truly in everyone’s hearts.

When we are hurt, we become one of two things: a wounded healer or an unhealed wounder. I choose to be the wounded healer. You have re-ignited the flame in my heart to spread peace and love to everyone I encounter. I’m back in the game, no longer a spectator. My husband was the first to notice the shift; he simply whispered, “I love the empowered, in-charge, and composed version of you.”

When I stumble, I need a mentor and guide to show me the path again. Ameen. May Allah bless you abundantly, and may your heartprints, as Aunty Salama said, leave a lasting mark for generations to come. Ameen.

MARIAM: Enduring Impact- Alhamdulillah! May Allah bless your efforts with abundant khair. Even long after your workshops, I continue to learn, relearn, and apply the wisdom you’ve shared. You’ve truly fulfilled your role as Khalifa. May Allah grant me the honor to attest to it. Please remember me in Jannah.

SHEEMA: Empowered Awakening- Before, I felt uncertain, struggling to find purpose and feeling stuck. After, I am empowered, awakened, and focused. I’ve gained clarity on my values and strengths, feeling inspired and appreciative of life’s experiences. The journey has enhanced my real-life applications, flexibility, and adaptability.

THOERRIA: Living Fully- My thoughts reflect my inner dialogue, sometimes self-deceptive. I make choices that either benefit or harm me. I accept the past as it is and focus on living in the now. The future is unknown, but I trust that Allah knows best. I no longer fear the future; my trust is in Allah. I’m not merely existing or surviving anymore I am now a human being truly living. Thank you, and may Allah bless you.

Zahida: Embracing Change- I had been struggling to accept my situation in marriage for the past four years. During the workshop, I found the courage and strength I needed to set boundaries and take action by the second day, I had already begun. For the first time, I truly accept what is happening.

This workshop has been life-changing. Allah Ta’ala guided me to attend at the perfect time, and I am so grateful. Alhamdulillah.

AASIA: Title: Deeper Insights- Alhamdulillah, I feel so fortunate to have experienced this workshop again in Pretoria. Every time I attend, I gain deeper insights and feel closer to reality. This time was even better than the last. Maybe with age comes wisdom, but now I truly get it: life is so simple we’re the ones who complicate it. What I loved most this time was:

1. Islam is for everyone; “intelligence” isn’t needed, just connection and feeling. 2. We have the freedom of choice, but every choice leads to something. 3. Heaven and Hell can be lived on earth.