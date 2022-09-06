HomeMatrimonial
Syed Sunni Muslim Educated family seeks alliance for their son 27 yrs. 5.7′, M. Tech. working as DYNASCAPE Software Inc. in Canada. The girl should be religious and have a well-educated family BE. or MBBS. Early marriage preferably. Contact: 9986425979

Kerala: Sunni Muslim Dentist MDS, 50 years, 5’7”, Fair, bachelor, very Islamic. Seek alliance. Divorcee with 1 girl Kid is also acceptable. Please Send details First to WhatsApp: 8075479568

Bangalore-based Sunni Muslim parents seek alliance for their son B.E, 32 years, 5’10” in height. The girl should be from a decent family, working, fair, and religious. Contact 9483022744, 9980091891 Email- [email protected]

Sunni Muslim Bangalore-based parents invite alliance for their son working in Chicago, USA, 31 years, 5’9″, Ph.D., Divorcee by Mutual Consent. We are looking for a graduate, religious bride from a respectable family with roots in Bangalore. Please email or WhatsApp profile to [email protected], Mob +919740302542, +97455226847 (Qatar)

