WANTED BRIDE

CHICAGO: Honest, caring, and enthusiastic individual bachelor, H1b/ work permit with Green card in last stages, 39 yrs, master’s in computers, senior IT manger, looking for practicing Muslimah, unmarried/ divorced with no kids, good family and religious morals age, 30-38yrs. Contact: +1 8479 775621.

OMAN: Respectable educated family of Gulbarga looking for their son working in Oman As senior planning Engineer, 29 yrs, 5.11 “fair from a well-educated decent family contact +91 8123263971.

JEDDAH: Seeking Sunni Muslim Hanafi bride for their son B.Tch in ECE from JNTU Hyderabad, 30 yrs, born and brought up in Jeddah, 5.9” , fair, working in a big con. Contact WhatsApp no: 0544938924.

NASIK: Parents of a divorcee with no issues, fair, SSC, 5.5′, religious seek alliance from a good educated religious family contact : +91 8788456305

BANGALORE: Sunni Muslim divorcee 42 years, 5.6′, fair, automobile engineer, business looking for a loving caring companion. Contact: 944 857 4089.