Syed Sunni Muslim family invites an alliance for their only son, a doctor, MBBS, fair, handsome, 34/5.8 ft, never married, residing in Mysuru. The bride should be a doctor MBBS/MD, or a Software Engineer B.E (Computer Science). She should be fair, from a respectable educated family. Contact: +919845509894

A Sunni Muslim family from Bangalore, retired parents (Gazette Officers) seek alliance for their son aged 28+ height 5’10”, BE (Bangalore), MS (USA). Currently working at an MNC in California (USA). Looking for an independent, family-oriented girl from a well-settled and educated family. The Girl should be educated with a BE., / M.E., / M.Tech., / BE.MS., / B.E.MBA., / MBBS / MD, MBBS/MS. Parents / family members can contact us at + 91-9986642328 / +91-7795826021. Email: [email protected]

Bangalore based Doctors’ parents invite alliance for their son employed by a reputed MNC from a good social background Email: [email protected] Cell: 9632243954

Wanted Bride for 52 years Bangalore based, well settled having own house and Business, with 2 grownup daughter and a son, wife expired 2 years ago. Bride should be Widow, Divorcee, Spinster, having no issue from a reputed, educated Islamic background family. Ph: 9844001541. Email: [email protected]