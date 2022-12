SM parents invite alliance for their Religious Graduate Son, 24yrs. 5.7″ working in a Pvt company, annual income 5L. Girl should be Religious, Graduate, from Religious and respectable family. Send your CV on WhatsApp to 9844048848

Bangalore based family looking for their son – BE MS, 32Yrs.6ft.fair, a professional IT / BE / MBA / MCA / MS / MD qualified and employed, deendar, beautiful girl between25-29yrs.Originally from Bangalore Contact No :9986016134 WhatsApp only