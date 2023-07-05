WANTED BRIDE

Bangalore-based Sunni parents invite alliance for their son B.E, 30 years, 5’8” in height, working as a Data Scientist and is well settled in Toronto, Canada. He is well-mannered, dynamic, down to earth, and a Hafidh ul Quran. Our son had a short marriage of just 3 weeks in 2019, due to a mismatch it was Khula. We are looking for a graduate, religious hijabi bride from a respectable family with roots in Bangalore or Tamil Nadu and who is family oriented. Contact Whats up only: 9880832288. Or parents in Canada Contact: +1 647 637 3723

Seeking professionally qualified bride preferably in USA/ willing to relocate to the USA for well-settled Sr SW Engineer in a reputed company. Tall, handsome Sunni Muslim,50. Divorcee after a brief marriage. Kindly respond with details to 9820719129 on WhatsApp.

Seeking professionally qualified alliance employed in Bangalore, UAE/Middle East countries for my son Syed SunniMuslim, smart 26 years, 5’10” M. Tech (Mechanical) working in Dubai Contact 8660287447. Email:[email protected]